Britts Donuts closing for season after this weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out for you to grab a few dozen of a Carolina Beach favorite.

Britts Donuts is closing for the season on Sunday after being open periodically since March 31st.

The shop will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (or until the donuts run out).

Expect a long line and wait time if you decide to head to the boardwalk.

Britts has been a staple in Carolina Beach since first opening in 1939.