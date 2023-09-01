Brunswick Co. Board of Elections hosting meet-ups to answer voting questions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the upcoming 2023 Municipal Election, the Brunswick County Board of Elections is hosting five free meet-ups to make sure the community is prepared and ready to head to the polls.

Starting Tuesday, the Brunswick County Board of Elections will be hosting free Brunswick County Senior Center Meet-ups to make it easy for voters to ask questions and get accurate and timely information.

The Board of Elections will also be hosting voter registration drives at each of the Brunswick County libraries on National Voter registration Day which is Tuesday, September 19, and visiting each library in early October as well.

Brunswick County Board of Elections director Sara Lavere said at each event next week, their representatives will have 2023 Municipal Election guides, rack cards with the three different ways to vote, information on Voter Photo ID and our new fridge magnet which has a QR code to scan and check your voter registration. This is especially important as there are voters who may not have a ballot to vote on in the upcoming election. The QR code is linked to the State Board of Elections Voter Search tool where voters can get their sample ballot. Once in their record, they just scroll down to the Your Sample Ballot section. If their record indicates there are no eligible ballots it means they do not reside within a municipality or special district that holds elections this year.

There will also be short presentations on Voter Photo ID at Leland and Shallotte at the beginning of the time block.

Here are the dates, time and locations:

9/5 11am – 1pm Center at Supply

9/7 11:30am – 1:30pm Center at Calabash

9/8 10am – 12pm Center at Leland

9/11 11am – 1pm Center at Shallotte

9/13 12:30pm – 2:30pm Center at Southport

The events are free and no registration required.

Lavere said they have completed their orientations for poll workers and are in the process of inviting those that attended or worked with us before to training. However, they are still looking for Student Election Assistants. This is a great opportunity for high school students who are 17 or will be 17 by November 7th to work at one of our precincts on Election day.

Lavere said they get paid. It looks great on college applications and job resumes, plus students gain an understanding of the elections process. High school students who are 18 do not need to complete an application but should contact the office next week. Applications are due by September 18, but training starts the week prior so we encourage students to get their applications in quickly. They can email pollworkers@brunswickcountync.gov for an application. Students who will be 17 by March 5th can apply to work the 2024 Primary.

Click here for more information about voting in Brunswick County.