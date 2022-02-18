Brunswick County Courthouse renamed after the late Judge Ola Lewis

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came out Friday to celebrate the renaming of the Brunswick County Courthouse in honor of the late Judge Ola Lewis.

A number of special guests and VIPs — including state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby — spoke about Lewis’ legacy, including being the longest serving female judge in the history of North Carolina.

Ola Lewis died in December 2019.

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution naming the courthouse after Lewis in November of 2020.