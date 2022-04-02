Brunswick County hosting virtual workshops to identify ways residents can prepare & recover from natural disasters

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Government is asking for the community’s help with a new project aimed to identify solutions to flooding, erosion, storm surge and other natural hazards.

There are two public virtual workshops scheduled for April 7th, at 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, with each lasting an hour.

The workshops will allow participants a chance to share personal experiences with disaster preparedness and recovery, and engage in small group discussions regarding urban, coastal and inland natural hazards.

You must register for the workshops by April 6th.

Brunswick County recently joined the North Carolina Regions Innovating for Strong Economies and Environment (RISE) Program in March. The RISE Project aims to support resilience primarily in the storm-impacted regions of Eastern North Carolina and develop a portfolio of priority projects that strengthen regional resilience.

Community members are encouraged to register for a virtual public workshop to learn more about the Cape Fear Regional Resilience Portfolio Project and provide crucial feedback on regional response and recovery strengths and weaknesses.

Community members can also make their voices heard through a survey by clicking HERE, even if they do not participate in a public workshop.

The survey will take responses through April 18th.