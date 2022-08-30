Brunswick County Library begins program allowing children to read to a therapy dog

(Photo: Brunswick County Library)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Library system has a new program aiming to improve the confidence and literacy skills of children.

‘Books for Bailey’ allows children the chance to read to a 9-year-old therapy dog named Bailey.

Bailey has been a therapy dog for the last 7 years, working in Charlotte before moving to Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Library staff say they are striving to provide a safe and comfortable space for children of all ages and offers the Books for Bailey events free of charge to Brunswick County residents.

From September through November, Brunswick County Library is offering four Books for Bailey events at Barbee Library in Oak Island and five events at Harper Library in Southport.

To participate in the program, children must be registered in advance and be able to read independently.

While the program is geared toward elementary-aged children, children of any age are welcome to register.

For more information about the program and upcoming events, CLICK HERE.