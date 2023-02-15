Brunswick County marks 2 years since deadly EF3 tornado

Damage left behind in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community following the EF-3 tornado on February 15, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday night makes two years since the only deadly tornado in Brunswick County history.

The powerful tornado touched down near Sunset Beach just after 11:30 p.m. before strengthening as it approached the Ocean Ridge Plantation along Highway 17.

Winds up to 160 mph destroyed several homes in the neighborhood and killed three people, injuring 10 others.

The tornado then crossed Highway 17 and remained on the ground for a total of 22 miles and produced a 275-yard-wide path of damage in spots.