Brunswick County reporting 500% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Health leaders in Brunswick County are reporting a high increase in daily COVID-19 cases within the last month.

Officials with Brunswick County Health and Human Services say they have seen a 500% increase in daily resident cases in the past month, moving from an average of 38 identified cases per day to 192 identified cases per day.

The Board of Commissioners received the update on these figures at its meeting this week.

A statement from the county says a majority of recent cases are impacting younger populations, with 54% of cases in the 25-64 year old age range and 15% affecting those aged 17 and younger.

Brunswick County’s percent of positive tests has increased to 32.5% as of the week of Jan. 18. The state’s goal is to have the percent positivity rate under 5%. In comparison, the percent positivity for New Hanover County is 31.7%, Columbus County is 29.5%, Pender is 34.4%, and the overall rate for North Carolina is 31.6%

The vaccination rate in Brunswick County remains high at 64% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 61% of the population fully vaccinated.

Health Services is now offering all booster doses for those who have been fully vaccinated and meet the eligibility criteria, including Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for children ages 12-15 years.

Health Services is now offering Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old at the main clinic in Bolivia, with 175 pediatric vaccines administered over the last four weeks, which is an average of 11 vaccinations per day (this is a 31% decrease in the number of vaccines from the month before).

Overall, 1,150 children in Brunswick County have been vaccinated with at least one dose, which is 14% of this population (up 5% since last month).

At the drive-through vaccination site in Shallotte, Health Services administered 1,190 vaccines during the past month, which is an average of 99 vaccines per day.