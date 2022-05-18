Brunswick County Sheriff accepting applications for multiple positions

In order to join the Sheriff’s Office, applicants are required to complete a number of steps in the hiring process.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the best and brightest individuals who want to help their community, and who want to make a difference.

Their webpage describes their open positions, stating, “A career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office offers challenge, excitement, variety, teamwork and job satisfaction, opportunities for special assignments and career development, opportunities for promotion, and excellent salary and benefits.”

The steps vary according to classifications and can include a physical agility test, civil and/or departmental interviews, and a background investigation.

Available positions include:

Deputy Sheriff

911 Telecommunicator

Detention Officer

To read the qualifications and requirements for each position, click here to go to their website.

Click here to begin the application process.