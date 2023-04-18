Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer receives Governor’s Award for service

Bob Lafontaine has received an award for his volunteer work with the Sheriff's Office (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for his service.

Bob Lafontaine is one of this year’s recipients of the prestigious Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service.

He was presented the award Monday afternoon during a ceremony held at Odell Williamson Auditorium on the campus of Brunswick Community College.

“Lafontaine serves with the BCSO Marine Patrol Unit, Recruitment Unit and anywhere else he is called upon to help. He gives countless hours of his time and is a tremendous asset to the Sheriff’s Office. He has also become a good friend to so many of us and is very much a part of our Sheriff’s Office family,” a statement read.