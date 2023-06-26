Brunswick County woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for death of her son in 2018

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Robyn Lynn Noffsinger pled guilty to second-degree murder of her son David Stuart, who died in 2018 due to lifelong injuries he suffered back in 1997.

“Every time I hear about his injuries again it brings me back to that memory, he was killed,” said Elei Stuart, the adoptive father of David Stuart.

Elei Stuart was emotional as he talked about his son, David. The child he adopted after his biological mother abused him so severely as a toddler, that he was left with lifelong debilitating injuries. Injuries so severe, they led to his death in 2018. Robyn Lynn Noffsinger appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Stuart is glad justice was served.

“I just need to be, I need freedom from this feeling, and I just want to spend the rest of my life just thinking about all the great times, and we did have great times,” Stuart said.

Noffsinger was first charged with child abuse in 1998 after the child was taken to the emergency room where doctors found fractures, bruising and burns. David was in a coma and critical condition. These injuries left David impaired for the rest of his life, leaving his adoptive parents to take care of him.

“We made sure that he never heard any of these voices or any of these stories,” said Elei Stuart.

Noffsinger’s then-boyfriend, David Tripp Jr, spent 6 and half years in prison for child abuse and indecent liberates with a child charges.

Elei Stuart says although it’s hard, there is a message to be shared.

“People need to know that is, this can never happen to somebody again,” Stewart said.