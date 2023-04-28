Busy section of Market Street scheduled to close for days as railroad repairs take place

A busy section of Market Street is scheduled to close for railroad repair work (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A busy section of Market Street is scheduled to close Saturday morning.

The closure will take place near Darlington Avenue starting at 6:00 a.m. for repairs to a railroad crossing.

The closure is scheduled to remain in place through Tuesday.

A city spokesman says it’s expected to have a huge impact on traffic for the next several days.

If the NCDOT is able to put down asphalt on Sunday, the crossing could get paved back then and reopen early Monday morning.