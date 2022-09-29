Butter Boards: the new charcuterie competition?
A viral social media trend gets a fun test-drive on WWAY's Good Morning Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the rising cost of butter in grocery stores, the butter board trend shows no sign of melting on the internet.
A recent feature on Good Morning America prompted WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory to create one for the team to try.
Here’s the recipe:
1-1/2 sticks unsalted butter–softened, and spread on a board or platter
Sprinkle over the butter:
Flaky Sea Salt (to taste)
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Zest of 1 lemon, chopped finely
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1 teaspoon each of chopped fresh chives, fresh rosemary, and cracked pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil, for drizzling
Use slices of warm ciabatta bread, baguettes, French bread or any other sturdy bread for dipping. Enjoy!