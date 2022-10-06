Calabash hosting fishing camp for kids with limb loss

A fishing camp for children with limb loss is coming to Calabash this weekend (Photo: NubAbility)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are 130,000 children in the United States with some amount of limb loss, and a few of them are taking part in a fishing camp this weekend in Brunswick County.

NubAbility Athletics Foundation says the organization is holding its second deep sea fishing camp for children with limb loss this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is open to children ages 4 to 17, and will take place on a private charter that departs from the Calabash Fishing Fleet pier at 8:30 am each day.

“When you teach a one-handed child to tie a lure to a line, you are also teaching them the skills needed to tie a shoe,” NubAbility executive director Sam Kuhnert said. “This camp is a unique opportunity for limb-different kids to learn from coaches who look like them and we are excited to see it grow in its second year.”