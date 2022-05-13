Cameron Art Museum announces funding for new internship program and guided tours

United State Colored Troops statue "Boundless" unveiled November 13, 2021 at the Cameron Art Musuem (Photo: Celeste Smith, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cameron Art Museum announces that it has received generous funding from nCino for a new Museum Internship Program for Students of Color and to support guided tours of the new sculpture, Boundless, by North Carolina artist Stephen Hayes.

As an organization, Cameron Art Museum states its commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of their work.

CAM seeks two university students of color for one year internship positions at the museum to act as tour guides for changing exhibitions and the new sculpture, Boundless.

CAM acknowledges that the arts and culture sector has historically been a white space and is dedicated to creating a more interconnected diverse community of art leaders.

Students will receive valuable real world museum training.

Interns advance the educational mission of CAM by conducting tours and providing educational programs for the general public (children, adults, families) and special outreach programs.

They provide tours of the museum for groups of students and adults.

Utilizing the techniques of Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS), dialogue and inquiry, and role play and storytelling, these interns connect visitors with the museum’s changing exhibitions and its public sculpture, Boundless.

Interns are trained in VTS, receive unconscious bias training, and learn about the Community Resiliency Model and arts integration, all of which inform the museum’s educational practices.

Click here to view the complete job listing.

If interested, please send a resume and cover letter to Georgia Mastroieni at education@cameronartmuseum.org by July 1, 2022.