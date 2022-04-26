Cameron Art Museum welcoming Grandma Nettie artist for illustrated lecture

Michele Tejuola Turner was born and raised in Detroit Michigan, the child of two Southern emigres.

After graduating from the renowned Cass Technical High School (Detroit) in 1974 and the Columbus College of Art and Design (Columbus, Ohio) in 1978, she worked in retail advertising and designed catalogs and other collateral for department stores.

While working in Atlanta, she became intrigued by West African culture and stories and the connections she saw to her own story as a descendent of enslaved West Africans. In the 1990s, she moved to North Carolina, where she established herself as a gourd artist.

