Cape Fear Chorale presents ‘Broadway Through the Ages’ Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Chorale is hosting their “Broadway Through the Ages” this Friday night, May 19th.

The evening will be full of popular show tune favorites, sweet treats and so much more!

Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Aaron Peisner says, “There will be ensemble arrangements and solos ranging from classic Broadway shows like The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, and Les Miserables to more recent hits like Wicked, Hamilton, and Dear Evan Hansen. He adds, “Most of the songs will be familiar – a medley from The Music Man, “Seasons of Love” from Rent, the title song from Ain’t Misbehavin,’ — but a few may be new to you, as well.”

In addition to enjoying the music, coffee, tea and desserts, attendees can bid in a silent auction for a variety of high-value gifts and services, including:

Hand-made quilts

Jewlery

Women’s and men’s watches

Theater and Wilmington Symphony Tickets

A round of golf for 4 at Pine Valley Country Club

Spa packages

Surfing lessons

A megalodon tooth

And much more!

Organizers say additional fun and valuable donations for the auction are coming in every day.

There will also be a 50/50 auction.

“Last year’s America Sings! was our first dessert theater,” says Cape Fear Chorale president, Susan Carron. “We had high hopes, but we were amazed and delighted at the response. It was a sellout, and people who had attended immediately started asking about the next one! We’re looking forward to the Dessert Theater being an annual event and a big part of funding the Chorale’s activities.”

It’s happening Friday, May 19th, in the Community Center at Winter Park Baptist Church at 7:00 p.m.

The Winter Park Community Center is located at 4700 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington.

Tickets for the Broadway Through the Ages cost $30, you can get yours by clicking here.

A 20% discount will be given for the purchase of a table of 8.

Click here for more information.