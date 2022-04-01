Cape Fear Community College adds new telecommunications program

The 13-week telecommunications network cable installers and technicians program trains students for high-paying careers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If there’s one thing the pandemic shutdown made very clear: people are more dependent than ever on high speed connectivity.

Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, NC is addressing the need to expand that infrastructure, with its new training program for telecommunications network cable installers and technicians.

The new training program starts April 26, runs for four months and is limited to 15 students.

“A surge in remote work environments and a high demand for network streaming services are creating a great demand for skilled network cable and telecommunications installers,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development John Downing.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to train quickly for a rewarding career.”

Throughout the program, students will learn:

• Introduction to geographic information systems(GIS)

• Cabling for copper and fiber optic systems

• Using underground equipment

• Confined space training

• Cable bucket truck driving/usage

• CDL-A w/ automatic and O restriction

Program graduates should qualify for careers as cable installer technicians.

Students can also get help with writing resumes, interviewing skills and job placement.

For more information on costs and enrollment, visit here .