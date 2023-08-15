Cape Fear Community College previews 2023-2024 athletics programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College held its athletics preview for student athletes, where coaches and players discussed expectations for their upcoming seasons.

Current sports in season are men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and women’s volleyball. Many of the Sea Devil’s teams look to build off their success from last season, with many teams making playoff runs. Returning to her alma mater is Taylor Todd-Williams, for what will be her first season as the women’s head basketball coach.

“My number one goal is obviously. I’m very humble and very a student of the game. So, you know I’m going to take in as much as I can so I can give it back to my girls. I want them to be successful,” said Todd-Williams.

You can view each team’s schedule for the season here.