Cape Fear Craft Beer Week continues until April 2 with several big events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Craft Beer Week is currently underway, and there are plenty of events to enjoy throughout the week in Southeastern North Carolina.

Ellie Craig from Front Street Brewery spoke with WWAY about the ongoing celebration, highlighting several upcoming events.

“We still have plenty to celebrate this week, our second annual Battle of the Breweries blood drive is taking place on Wednesday in downtown Wilmington,” Craig said. “And we’ve also got Cape Fear Craft and Cuisine coming up, which is a really exciting event at the North Carolina Aquarium.”

The event features pairing chefs and brewers for a unique culinary experience. With over 20 breweries in the Cape Fear region, collaboration beers will also be released to support local non-profit Nourish NC.

Craig also mentioned the Mullet Pageant hosted by Bill’s Brewing Company, which is always a fun experience for participants.

Beer enthusiasts can find a list of all the events here, and including tickets to Craft and Cuisine. Craig emphasized the importance of purchasing tickets ahead of time as the event is expected to sell out.

Craft Beer Week runs until April 2nd, providing ample time for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the festivities.

“We’re really trying to draw people to our region to show people that we are a craft beer destination,” Craig said.