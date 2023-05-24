Cape Fear Garden Club still accepting applicants for nonprofit grant funding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club is still looking for applicants for its garden tour grants.

$60,000 is available for New Hanover County nonprofits looking for funding for beautification, conservation and education projects.

Signa Stalvey, Grant Disbursements Chair for the Cape Fear Garden Club, explained how the application process works.

“Our requirements are for beautification, education and conservation projects in New Hanover County. We will go out in the summer and do an on-sight visit and then in October, is when we will give the money out at our general meeting,” said Signa.

The deadline for nonprofits to apply is June 15th. You can learn more on how to apply here.