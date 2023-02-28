Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit closed this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An exit off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington is temporarily closed for construction to the railroad crossing nearby.

The exit off the bridge onto Front Street closed on Monday morning, Feb. 27, and will remain closed until the evening of Friday, March 3.

The closure is allowing crews to make improvements and repairs to the tracks adjacent to Front Street.

Drivers are being detoured to Dawson and then South 3rd streets.

The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute and use caution throughout the temporary traffic pattern.