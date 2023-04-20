Cape Fear Public Utility Authority provides update on PFAS filters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — According to a CFPUA spokesperson, the Granular Activated Carbon or “G.A.C” filters it brought online on October of last year continue to remove virtually all of the PFAS from the water.

As of last week, they were able to remove 375,000 pounds of G.A.C. to send off for regeneration.

“They are still reducing Chemours PFAS to levels at or near non-detection. Our latest sample was taken March 28th and that showed for example, GenX had very miniscule, less than one part per trillion PFOA and PFOS were non-detected,” said Vaughn Hagerty, Director of Communications at CFPUA.

The filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant draw water from the Cape Fear River and provide drinking water to about 80% of CFPUA customers.