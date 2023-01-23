Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

The Cape Fear received a much needed rainfall event over the weekend (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear.

All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event.

Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain should help put a dent in the local drought conditions.

Sunday marked the most rain the area has seen in a single day since September 30, 2022, when Hurricane Ian brought heavy rains to the area.

Wilmington picked up 2.75″ of rain from the tropical system.