Cape Fear Seafood Company opening new location in Southport

A new location is coming to Southport (Photo: Cape Fear Seafood Company)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Seafood Company is opening a seventh location.

The newest spot is coming to Southport at The Shoppes at Dutchman Village.

This is the restaurant’s fourth location in Southeastern North Carolina for the seafood brand founded in 2008.

“We have been fortunate to enjoy the support of guests from across the state since our beginnings in Monkey Junction 15 years ago,” a statement said. “We don’t take that for granted, our mission is to provide excellent meals and service to our guests mixed with an abundance of southern hospitality on each and every visit.”