Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park

The Town of Carolina beach has been awarded $4 million to help preserve Freeman Park (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park.

The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April 2022.

The funds from this grant will also help preserve the over 300 acres of natural coastal space for future generations to enjoy for educational and leisurely purposes.

According to a press release, Freeman Park is a pristine coastal environment area and is also the site of the former Sea Breeze Beach Resort, one of only a very few recreational beaches open to African Americans during segregation in the southeast.

The Town of Carolina Beach says they will work with the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to manage the property and put in place conservation measures to preserve it as a natural habitat for wildlife and an unspoiled coastal environment for future generations to visit and enjoy.