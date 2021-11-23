Carolina Beach Mayor discusses town’s recent agreement to purchase remaining Freeman Park land

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on Carolina Beach Town Council’s vote to purchase the remaining privately-owned tracts of Freeman Park.

Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce says the majority of feedback surrounding the purchase has been positive.

“This is a win not just for the residents of Carolina Beach but for New Hanover County and for the state,” Pierce said. “So many people use that park.”

Pierce says the town has been looking to purchase the remainder of Freeman Park for over 3 years, finally coming to an agreement last week to pay $7 million dollars for the last portions of land, clearing the way for government help with future beach renourishment efforts.

“Now that we have a purchase price, we can go and apply for grants and different things from different organizations,” Pierce said. “Our state partners and our county partners. Now we can go after funding. In the past we have not been able to do that because we didn’t own the property.”

In addition to grants for projects, Pierce says grants will also be used for paying parts of the purchase amount, with the remaining money coming from fees charged to access the park.

Pierce says the town has a lot of ideas for how to make the most of the hefty purchase.

“We’re hoping we can do educational tours for school children, different things like that,” Pierce added. “Maybe UNCW can have some educational studies out there. Lots of possibilities.”

Pierce says Freeman Park will benefit residents and visitors for years to come.

“It’s a beautiful property, it’s 300 acres,” Pierce said. “It’ll be the largest park in New Hanover County. We are looking forward to developing that as something for future generations to enjoy.”