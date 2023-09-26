Carolina Beach Pier pumpkin patch returning this weekend

You can stop by the Carolina Beach Pier and pick out a pumpkin next month (Photo: Carolina Beach Pier)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Pumpkins will pop up on the sand this weekend in Carolina Beach.

After a successful pumpkin patch last year, the Carolina Beach Pier is bringing back their fall attraction.

Pier staff say their pumpkin patch will be returning on Sunday.

They’ll be available seven days a week during the pier’s bar and restaurant hours until October 31st.

Organizers say they’ll have bonfires with s’mores on Friday nights.

The pumpkin arrival coincides with the inaugural Oktoberfest on the Beach event.