Carolina Beach Police reward students with free ice cream seen practicing safety at school

(Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Students in Carolina Beach found out from police that it pays in more ways than one to practice safety.

Officers from the Carolina Beach Police Department were on hand to greet Carolina Beach Elementary School students on the first day of school.

As part of a safety awareness initiative, officers took the opportunity to reward and educate students and parents on getting to school safely.

Coupons for ice cream were handed out to students demonstrating good safety practices such as wearing a bike helmet, using the crosswalk, and buckling up in golf carts.

Parents were also rewarded when observed reinforcing those principles with their children.

Officers also utilized this opportunity to educate students on the importance of wearing their bike helmets as well as other safety practices.