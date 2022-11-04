Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning

Fire training will take place Saturday in Carolina Beach (Photo: MGN Online)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of 5th Street and Raleigh Avenue and last through the afternoon.

Crews advise residents to expect large amounts of smoke in the area, as well as flames coming from the structure.