Carolina Beach welcomes surfers of all abilities at Life Rolls On event

More than a hundred people living with disabilities participated in the Life Rolls On adaptive surf event at Carolina Beach on Saturday July 29, 2023. Photo: WWAY

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — The waters of Carolina Beach were filled with dozens of people proving they could still “hang ten,” as more than a hundred people living with disabilities participated in the 21st annual Life Rolls On surf event Saturday.

Life Rolls On was founded back in 2001 by three-time adaptive surfing champion Jesse Billauer, who suffered a spinal cord injury while surfing. Along with Life Rolls On, the event was organized by Ocean Cure, a Carolina Beach non-profit. Both organizations aim to improve the lives of people with disabilities through surfing.

To help make the event as safe and enjoyable as possible, over five hundred people volunteered. They stabilized the boards, and cheered on participants as they rode the waves.

For some, this was the first time they ever got to surf. But for others — like Rachelle Chapman, who grew up going to the beach all the time — it was a chance to prove she could get back on the board despite her disability.

“I hope if somebody sees an event like this they understand that we don’t have as many limitations as we might think we do for ourselves,” Chapman said. “And just to try new things, get out, whatever that may be, whether you have a disability or not. And also maybe be inspired to volunteer and help other because we wouldn’t be able to do this without the volunteers.”

You can learn more about Life Goes On at liferollson.org, and find out more about Ocean Cure at ocean-cure.org.