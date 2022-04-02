Carolina Hurricanes announce partnership with program for disabled military veterans

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a partnership with the North Carolina Warriors Hockey Program, which provides ice hockey teams for disabled military veterans.

“The ‘Canes have long been dedicated to supporting our local military families, and with this partnership, it allows us to support these families directly through the sport of hockey,” said Shane Willis, Hurricanes’ Director of Youth Hockey & Community Outreach. “The Warriors have a great mission, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

The North Carolina Warriors program promotes ice hockey as a source of continued military camaraderie, sense of purpose and physical fitness for veterans with physical disabilities. The teams include veterans of all skill and experience levels.

Based in Raleigh, they are one of more than 20 USA Hockey Warriors teams in the nation, and numerous other NHL teams have established relationships with their local Warriors programs.

“Partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes further legitimizes our organization to accomplish this mission by reaching an even larger audience of veterans, veteran supporters and donors to grow our program,” said North Carolina Warriors Fundraising Coordinator Kyle Siordia. “This is a huge step forward for our organization, and we are excited to grow with the Hurricanes in 2022 and beyond.”