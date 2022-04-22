Carolina Pro-Am SUP Surf Contest all weekend at Wrightsville Beach

Professional and amateur surfers from around the world to converge on Wrightsville Beach for 3 days of competition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For 3 days, the eyes of the Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) world will focus on Wrightsville Beach, NC for the Carolina Pro-Am SUP Surf Contest.

From April 22-24, some of the world’s best professional and amateur SUP surfers will converge on Wrightsville Beach to see how they stack up against high-level competitors.

The event started in 2014, and currently attracts some of the top athletes in the sport.

Co-organizer Haywood Newkirk says it’s one of the biggest competitions of its kind in the world.

“People fly into Wrightsville beach from California, Hawaii, Peru,” he explained. “People come here from all over the country to participate in this event and get a little Wrightsville beach at the same time.”

The competition helps support and grow the amateur division, and gives an economic boost to hotels, bars and restaurants in the Cape Fear region.

Three-time world longboard SUP surf champ Colin McPhillips will lead a free clinic Friday afternoon, for paddlers of all skill levels.

“From competitive skills to strategy to improve yourself surfing…basically, whatever you’re looking for, I’m gonna be there to help out,” he said. “And just try telling you what I do and what I think would help you in your surfing skills.”

All events will be held south of the Crystal Pier at 703 S. Lumina Ave. on Wrightsville Beach.

Here is the weekend schedule, subject to change due to weather conditions:

Friday, April 22nd

9am- Men Open Pro

9:40am- Women Pro Open Longboard

10am- Men Open Pro Longboard

10:40am- Women Pro Open

11am- Men Pro Masters

4:30pm- Colin McPhillips/Dave Boehne Sup Surf Clinic (free for all entrants)

Saturday, April 23rd- 20 minute heats

8am- Check In

8:20am- Men Open Longboard

9:20am- Men Open 40-49

10am- Men Open 18-39

11am- Men Open 50-60

12pm- Men Pro Masters Semi-Final

12:40pm- Junior Pro 19U Semi-Finals

1pm- Men Open Longboard Semi-Final

1:40pm- Men Open Pro Semi-Final

2:20pm- Women Pro Open Semi-final

2:40-3:40pm- Consolation heats

4:20pm- SUP Squatch Finals

6-9pm- Pro-Am Party, TBA.

Sunday, April 24th

8am- Check In

8:20am- First Comp Men 40+ Final

8:40am- First Comp 17U Boys Final

9am- 17U Junior Boys Final

9:20am- Men 50-59+ Open Final

9:40am- Men 18-49 Open Final

10am- Women Open Final

10:20am- Men Open Final

10:40m- Men Pro Masters Final

11pm- Women Pro Longboard Final

11:20am- Men Pro Longboard Final

11:40pm- Bully Board Semi-Finals

12:40pm- Junior Pro 19U

1pm- Women Pro Open Final

1:20pm- Men Pro Open Final

2pm- Bully Board Finals

4pm- Awards Ceremony at the Oceanic on Crystal Pier

For daily updates on weather conditions and schedule changes, visit here .