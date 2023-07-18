Carolinas make 5 of top 10 summer beach towns; Wilmington is #3

People hit the beaches on Labor Day weekend at Wrightsville Beach. (Photo: Tanner Barth

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five of the top 10 beach towns are in the Carolinas and four are in North Carolina according to a new study ranking the top ten places to buy a summer beach house.

The study by Architectural Digest shows the East Coast far surpasses the West when it comes to top summer beach towns. The only West Coast beach town to rank in our top 10 is Long Beach, California.

Wilmington comes in at number three on the list. The study says, although voted America’s Best Riverfront, Wilmington is one of the best places to buy oceanfront property. In Wilmington, you have three island beaches to choose from: Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, or Wrightsville Beach.

Kitty Hawk takes the number one spot saying the area offers many public beach accesses with ample parking and parks, trails, and bike paths for those looking for more outdoor activities.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is in the number two spot saying Myrtle Beach has been a long-standing tourist destination, with landmark piers, hotels, and golf courses attracting visitors as early as the 1920s. Now in 2023, Myrtle Beach is still a top attraction—and the second-best place to buy a summer beach home, according to our data.

Ocracoke is number six on the list saying this island town is full of uncrowded beaches that haven’t been developed for tourists, making it a great beach house destination for those looking for a more relaxing, nature-filled place to spend their summers.

Finally, Emerald Isle is number seven on the list. According to the study, Emerald Isle earned most of its points for its low amount of extreme weather days, limited air pollution, and numerous restaurants and entertainment establishments.