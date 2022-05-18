Castle Hayne woman charged after traffic stop: officers find LSD, meth and marijuana

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, May 18 around 1:30 a.m. WPD officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Market Street.

After a vehicle search, officers found Crystal Meth, LSD, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

31- year-old Alysha Carroll from Castle Hayne was charged with Possession Schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

Carroll is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $5,000 unsecured bond for the drug charges and a $6,000 secured bond for the outstanding warrants.