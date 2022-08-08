Caswell Beach Turtle Watch says they’ve reached the end of laying season, report over 2,000 hatchlings

(Photo: Caswell Beach Sea Turtle Watch)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of active sea turtle laying season, the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch says they believe they’ve reached the end of laying season.

They say the last nest was laid on August 1st, with a total of 94 nests being laid this year.

Of those nests, Caswell Beach Turtle Watch reports 34 nests that have had at least some emergence.

The group says approximately 2,369 sea turtles have hatched so far this season, with an average incubation time of 57 days.

Although the Turtle Watch says they don’t expect any more nests to be laid, they say hatching activity should remain active for the remainder of the month.