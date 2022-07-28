WATCH: Over 100 sea turtles emerge from their nest along Caswell Beach

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Turtle hatching season is in full swing along the coast of the Cape Fear.

Dozens of nests have already hatched, with the most recent one being caught on camera.

The Caswell Beach Turtle Watch posted on Facebook about the recent hatching of 111 baby sea turtles.

They say the turtles emerged from their nest just before sunset on Wednesday around 8:10 in the evening to an excited and respectful crowd of onlookers.

The turtles quickly made their way out of the nest and towards the ocean.

Sea Turtles are expected to continue frequently hatching in the coming weeks.