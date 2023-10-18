Celebration of life being held for man killed in Fort Fisher shooting

Chris Fenty and his wife Eva Klutz (Photo: WWAY).

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A celebration of life is being held early next month for a man killed in a shooting at Fort Fisher on October 9th.

Chris Fenty was sitting in his vehicle when Adrian Maurice Hall, Jr., allegedly fired several rounds into Fenty’s car, killing him.

An event honoring Fenty will be held November 4th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Lazy Pirate in Carolina Beach.

Singers and instrument players will be there, with donations being accepted to help transport Fenty home to Barbados.