Certain wildlife is coming out with temperatures rising in the area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Temperatures are rising in the Cape Fear area causing all sorts of wildlife to become more active. While some might seem scared, the state wildlife resources commission says there’s no need to worry.

“If you do see something, just back away from it. Whether it’s a snake or any type of, it could be a bird or any type of mammal, you could just back up away from it. It’s usually just going to wonder off and find some other place to be,” said Clayton Ludwick with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

If you’re in the park, working in the garden or cutting your grass. It’s possible to run across a snake, but killing it Ludwick says might not be the best thing to do.

“Some snakes are, especially if they catch you off guard, they’re a little bit scary, but some of them are rat snakes and they reduce the number of rats in the area, so there’s a lot of different reasons. It’s food for other natural predators like hawks and eagles and different things like that,” Ludwick explained.

If you are puttering outside or in the garden, don’t let down your guard down. “If people are gardening be careful of snakes that are under shrubs or if you’re planting in your garden those snakes try to find cover on warm days in shaded areas so, be careful,” said Ludwick.

While snakes may make some a little anxious, not everyone is freaked out by them.

“They’re just cool, they’re chill animals. I’ve seen a lot of videos where people actually have good connections with, they’re snakes. There’s this one girl and her snakes sit on the bed, watch tv with her and do everything, so I could get down with that,” said Jhordane Roberton, a local resident and lover of nature.

