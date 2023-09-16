CFCC and NCWorks to host Veterans Resource Fair on Sept. 26

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College Veterans Services Division and NCWorks have partnered to host a Veterans Resource Fair to provide essential resources and support to veterans and their families.

The resource fair will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in Daniel’s Hall, located on the fifth floor of Union Station (502 N. Front Street, Wilmington).

The event will bring together various organizations, government agencies, and community partners to offer a wide range of services and information tailored specifically to the needs of veterans including information on employment, education, housing, finance, healthcare and community support.