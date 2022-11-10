CFCC hosts open house at North Campus

Prospective students could discover CFCC's many programs and interact with faculty and representatives from areas such as admissions and advising.

Two open house events were held in November to educate the public about all that CFCC has to offer. (Photo: Juliana Lane/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College hosted two events this month to help the public learn about courses, programs and resources available at the school.

Wednesday’s event was held at the McKeithan Center on the North Campus and featured several tables that included information on everything from financial aid to campus organizations.

The Dean of Enrollment Services, Jeremy Gibbons, says it’s the perfect time for students to know what’s available with spring registration underway.

Students also had the opportunity to tour the campus and learn about Sea Devil Athletics as well as student clubs.

Gibbons told WWAY, “We have so many options: whether students want to start here and transfer a university, train here and enter the work force, learn here and enter the health care profession, we have four campus locations and online learning so there’s options for everyone.”

He added that for those who missed the two events this month, there are always resources available.

If you would like to schedule a tour of campus, you can do so by visiting CFCC’s website.

Tours are available Monday through Friday.