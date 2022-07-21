CFCC kicks off first Career Academy for area middle schoolers

The free camps expose local students to different career options

CFCC Kicks Off First Career Academy for Area Middle Schoolers (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College hosted the first of two free Career Academy camps for middle school students July 11th through 22nd. Funded by a legislative grant championed by Senator Michael Lee, the camps aim to expose middle school students to college and career training.

More than 80 middle school students from Williston and other New Hanover County students have attended each day.

Camp attendees get an inside look at healthcare, manufacturing, emergency response, and many other programs while attending camp at both the Wilmington and North Campuses.

“Last year, Senator Lee contacted us about a program that could make an early impact on students as they begin to consider their future careers,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “The Career Academies are the result of those initial conversations.”

“This type of immersive experience is one I think will be meaningful for these students as they continue their studies in middle and high school,” said John Downing, CFCC’s vice president of economic and workforce development. “Being on campus, in-person, using the same tools and training CFCC students use will surely be something these students will remember. They’ve done a little bit of everything.”

“North Carolina’s legislature recognizes that we must connect with students early on to spark their career interests,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.

“We are excited to have these young learners on campus, engaging with faculty and staff from across disciplines, and learning what it feels like to be a

college student. When they finish their K-12 education, we hope this experience will help them plan for their next step.”

The first set of the two-week camps concludes Friday, July 22nd, with a celebration.

The next Career Academy is scheduled for August 1st-12th and will draw students from Pender County.

“We look forward to hosting these camps again next summer,” said Morton. “We want area students to experience and remember the high-quality educational opportunities available locally.”