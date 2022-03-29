CFCC to host annual career fair on April 6

Over 50 employers will participate in the fair, recruiting talented applicants for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities.

(Photo: Sandy Collette)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Community College will hold its annual college and community career fair on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Union Station (5th floor, room 508) at its downtown Wilmington campus.

Participating employers include Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Corning Incorporated, Wilmington Health, Pender County Government, Hendrick Automotive Group, and GE Aviation, to name a few.

“The career fair is an exceptional opportunity for employers to recruit talent and for students to explore employment opportunities,” said CFCC Career Development Coordinator Gina Mecca. “It offers a chance for local businesses to connect with job seekers from CFCC and the local community.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally.

The event is free and open to the public.