CFCC to host construction industry career fair

CFCC is hosting a construction industry career fair on March 15th. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) is hosting a construction industry career fair on Wednesday, March 15th.

The career fair wil be held in the NA Building at CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne.

This event is an opportunity for current students and the community interested in pursuing a career in the construction industry to explore their options and connect with potential employers.

The fair will run from 2:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally.

The event is free, and will feature over 40 local trade companies recruiting talented applicants for full-time, parttime, and internship opportunities.

Attendees can connect with hiring managers, learn about job openings, and gather information on educational and training programs.

Representatives from CFCC’s Construction Industry Programs will be in attendance.

These programs include:

Construction Management

HVAC

Plumbing

Engineering

Landscaping

Interior Design

Architectural Technology

Welding

For a full list of partnering companies and additional information on the construction industry career fair, click here.