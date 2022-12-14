CFCC’s Nixon Center receives grant from Bank of America

Cape Fear Community College’s Nixon leadership center has received an $85,000 grant from Bank of America.

The center is being recognized for its work with marginalized students, providing them resources they might not have otherwise. On top of education, the program provides students with professional and networking opportunities.

Bank of America market executive Jennie Jackson says she hopes the grant will inspire others to give back to their communities.

“I think that just we hope that this donation or this grant would be an opportunity for other corporate sponsors, other private donors to truly think about ways that they could invest in their local community and really help to just drive impact with underserved populations.” said Jackson

Nixon leadership center officials say they’re thrilled to be recognized for the hard work they have been doing with students. and that this money will help them continue that work.