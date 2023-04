Chadbourn continuing boil water advisory through next week

A boil water advisory remains in effect for Chadbourn residents (Photo: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Chadbourn says they are continuing their boil water advisory through at least April 18th.

This comes after a water main break on Thursday afternoon, leading to the water being shut off for a time.

Crews fixed the issue late Thursday evening and water service has been restored.

However, the town made the decision to continue the advisory until they can ensure the water is safe.