Chadbourn lifts boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Chadbourn residents (Photo: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A boil water advisory in Chadbourn has been lifted.

The advisory had been in place since last week, when a water main broke.

Crews quickly fixed the break but wanted to continue the boil water advisory through Tuesday to ensure the water was safe.

All the testing has been completed and everything checked out.