Chancellor discusses strategic plan for growth ahead of UNCW academic year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Seahawks are back at the nest and preparing to take flight as the 2023-24 academic year begins.

As the university welcomes its largest class of first year students ever, Chancellor Aswani Volety says student experience remains a priority as the school grapples with growth.

“We have to be thoughtful in terms of how fast we are growing and what areas are we growing,” Volety said. “Are we supporting this region or not? Are we creating the right programs? Are we giving the students the right skill-sets to move out into the real world as a job-ready graduate or a career-ready graduate?”

The recently approved 10-year Strategic Plan outlines four pillars: Unparalleled Opportunities, Nationally Prominent Programs, Community Commitment, and World Class Operations and Infrastructure.

One of the priorities falling under the opportunities pillar is increasing access and affordability for students, while continuing to provide quality programs.

“I’m a first generation low income student from a third world country. If I didn’t have the education, the opportunities that were provided to me, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Volety said. “Like I’ve always said, I want to make sure that every student that comes here has experiences that are similar to mine that made a difference in my life so that they can be successful.”

Two parts of the plan that are partially woven together are community and infrastructure. While the community on campus and the region grows, Volety says the university must adapt to meet those needs.

One of the tangible ways the university is growing right now is the expansion of Randall Library. According to Volety, other areas are poised for growth as he works to secure resources from the state level.

“When Kenan Auditorium, Trask Coliseum, larger projects like that were built they were great, but now they’re 30, 40, plus years old,” Volety said. “They really need a face lift. The technology has changed, the needs of the industry has changed.”

As more people move to the Cape Fear, Volety says the university will continue to make investments to support the region’s thriving economy, cultivate student success, and ensure the UNCW experience is like no other.