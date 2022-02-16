Church nearly destroyed from fatal tornado on the mend

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Just outside the Ocean Ridge neighborhood, last year’s tornado nearly destroyed several homes, businesses, and Seaside Christian Fellowship Church.

Pastor Dwight Reeves has led that congregation for more than 30 years. Though the tornado ripped the church’s sign to the ground, damaged the roof, and blew off the doors, Reeves had faith the small church of 40 people would survive.

Even without power of doors, Reeves says people worshipped at the church the next Sunday feeling lucky to be alive. Since then, thanks to generous donations, the church is about 90% rebuilt.

“Well, it’s an awesome feeling because that’s what people of faith should do,” said Reeves. “And the Bible says we reap what we sow. And if we give, God’s going to bless us back some way. Not always how we think. What looked like a really bad tragedy turned into a really big blessing for us.”

Reeves said they replaced the doors, sign, and roof. The only thing to finish now is the back patio. Because of the money it received, the church will also be able to redo it’s parking lot.