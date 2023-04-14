City leaders discuss dam reconstruction project in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss reconstruction of the city’s dams.

A contractor was on hand at Thursday’s meeting at city hall to talk about the best ways to restore the dams, which were destroyed during Hurricane Florence.

Earlier this year, Senator Thom Tillis announced FEMA would be awarding the city $13.4 million in federal funding for repairs.

Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff says he’s confident the contractor will help them find a suitable solution.

“He is a local to our town, he was just actually giving us some details of what to look for as far as engineering, as far as construction — and how we may be able to move the project forward if we decide to go a different direction. We are looking at maybe next week — meeting with the engineers since he has all the numbers and ready to give a suggestion on the contractor and getting some answers.”

Mayor Winecoff says overall the community has been supportive throughout the recovery process so far.

He says they will talk more about the plan to fix the dams in the coming weeks.