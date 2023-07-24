City of Wilmington, CFPUA, investigating sinkhole downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington responded to a sinkhole at the intersection of Orange and 2nd Streets late yesterday afternoon.

According to David Mayes with the city, the issue is under investigation.

Mayes says this type of issue is fairly routine, and that there are several types of pipes that carry water under the street, and if pipes fail in any way this can happen. Therefore, they believe this is the underlying cause.

It is also unknown if the sinkhole is the city’s issue, or CFPUA’s.

Mayes says it takes time to figure the details out, as well as conduct repairs.

CFPUA will be doing an inspection tomorrow afternoon.

We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.